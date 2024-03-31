Sri Lanka Boosts Security At Churches For Good Friday And Easter

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka has boosted security at churches for Good Friday and Easter with bags of worshipers also being checked as a precaution.

The Police said that Police patrols have been deployed in areas where churches are loctated.

Police Media Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that Police foot patrols and mobile patrols have been deployed to boost security from Good Friday till Easter Sunday.

He also urged worshipers to limit the belongings they bring into church.

The Police Spokesman said that the belongings will be checked for security reasons.

Sri Lanka has boosted security as the country commemorates the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Over 250 people were killed when suicide bombers attached multiple churches and hotels in the country. (Colombo Gazette)