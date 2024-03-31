GTF, SBSL Saddened By Recent Events In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Sangha for Better Sri Lanka (SBSL) and the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) are saddened by the untoward incidents that took place during the Maha Shiva Rathri Event at the Vedukkunari Aathi Sivan Temple in the North of Sri Lanka.

On the Maha Shiva Rathri night (March 8, 2024), in an alarming escalation of force, the security forces resorted to actions which included depriving the devotees of food, water and other basic necessities, and the forceful and humiliating manner in which the devotees including the temple priests were removed from the site and detained.

“We are aware of the history of the conflict in this and other contentious areas which are often fuelled by the suspicions and fears among the minority communities about the broader state agenda of imposing majoritarian character, symbols and practices at the expense of their centuries old cultural traditions and practices. The Archelogy Department is often viewed as a tool to achieve this end. The courts too are subjected to unhealthy pressure and on the present crisis there are conflicting interpretations as to whether the night pooja was permitted or not – this in itself is an affront to those who have been following such religious practices over many years,” a joint statement said.

The statement noted that what was striking the most during the recent escalation was the excessive force and the humiliating treatment inflicted upon the devotees of a particular faith.

As the Police couldn't produce any evidence of damage at the site, and the fact that there was an existing legal determination that worshipping must be permitted the release of all detainees by the judge is of great relief.

The oral statement by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, presented earlier this month highlighted continuing abductions, unlawful detention and torture by the Security establishment and the present crisis appears to validate his strong concerns. Further, such occurrences go against the reconciliation agenda the government purported to promote, including by setting up a new Office for this purpose.

“We are also concerned about the negative fallout such incidents can cause to the initiatives undertaken by SBSL and GTF for promoting religious harmony and understanding among all communities in Sri Lanka,” the statement added.

With the possibility of elections later in the year and the potential for interested parties to stir unrest for electoral benefits, SBSL and GTF called upon all citizens of the country – including politicians, Government officials, and the legal and security establishments – to take utmost precaution to avoid repeat of such incidents in the future. (Colombo Gazette)