Epstein`s ‘pedophile island’ guests exposed in leaked mobile phone data

(MENAFN) Recent revelations from leaked cellphone data obtained by Wired shed light on the extensive list of individuals who made multiple visits to Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island, known infamously as "pedophile island." The data, provided by Near Intelligence, indicates that nearly 200 people, including potential visitors and victims, frequented Little Saint James between 2016 and Epstein's final arrest in 2019.



Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was notorious for trafficking and assaulting minors and women on the secluded island. The leaked document identifies approximately 166 individuals whose mobile data points to their presence on the island, spanning across the United States and other parts of the world.



Of particular concern are the connections between these visitors and multimillion-dollar residences in the United States, as well as areas where Epstein's victims are known to have resided. The data also suggests links to lower-income communities, raising questions about the extent of Epstein's exploitation and the demographics of his victims.



While the origins and purposes of the collected data remain unclear, law enforcement officials and private investigators have utilized it to locate around 40 of Epstein's victims, particularly in West Palm Beach, Florida. This underscores the ongoing efforts to uncover the full scope of Epstein's crimes and bring justice to those affected.



The revelations come in the wake of previous legal documents implicating prominent figures like former United States President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew in Epstein's illicit activities. Despite reaching out-of-court settlements, the scandal surrounding Epstein's associates continues to reverberate, fueling public scrutiny and demands for accountability.



Epstein's own demise while awaiting trial in 2019, officially ruled as suicide, has only intensified scrutiny surrounding his vast network of enablers and accomplices. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, has already been convicted and sentenced for her role in child sex trafficking. However, ongoing investigations and legal proceedings aim to uncover additional perpetrators and ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable for their actions.

MENAFN31032024000045015687ID1108040550