Amitabh Shares Pic Of ‘Jalsa Ka Dwar’ As Fans Gather Outside Bungalow

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a glimpse of how his meet and greet looked.

Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture from his home in Mumbai, where every Sunday his fans would come to catch a glimpse of the cine-icon.

In the image, the star's back is towards the camera as a swarm of fans are seen standing outside the gate of his home, Jalsa, just to see their icon.

Amitabh is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him and is waving towards his fans.

For the caption, he wrote:“Jalsa ka dwar”.

Big B shared another picture of himself and wrote:“The Sunday of anticipation... love... affection... and continuity.... At the gate of Jalsa, there is a scene full of affection; my gratitude since 1982.”

The actor has never failed to meet his fans outside his home.

Talking about his upcoming work, Big B will soon be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.