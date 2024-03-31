16 Killed, 6 Wounded In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, three different countries announced $18.4 million in aid to Afghanistan, with Pakistan planning to initiate the second phase of repatriating documented Afghans. The move drew reactions from international organisations.

Last week's key events:



Casualties

Last week, 16 people were killed and six others wounded across Afghanistan in various incidents.

Kabul police said three kidnappers had been killed in a clash with security forces.

Local officials said two people clashed over a squabble between their children in the Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province. One of them was killed. In the same province, one person was killed as a result of a water dispute in Spinghar district.

Meanwhile, three people were injured during a clash in Farah. One person was killed in Ghor due to a tribal dispute. In Nuristan, one individual was killed and another wounded in a spat over loan.

In Kandahar, a woman shot dead her husband and an old landmine explosion killed three children and wounded two others.

Note: Casualty figures here are based on Pajhwok Afghan News reports. There is a possibility that some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided wrong figures.

According to reports, during the previous week, 31 people had been killed and 50 others injured in different incidents nationwide.

Before the regime change in Afghanistan in August 2021, hundreds of civilians and security personnel would be killed and injured every week.

Reactons to Pakistani DM's claims

In a post on X, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged:“The hub of terrorists hitting Pakistan is in Afghanistan.

“In view of the increase in terrorist incidents, there is a need for a fundamental change in the border situation. The source of terrorism in Pakistan is in Afghanistan and despite our efforts, Kabul is not making any progress in this direction,” Asif wrote.

In response to the accusations, IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said:“We once again reject such claims as baseless. Afghanistan itself has been a victim of war for the last four decades, have its own problems and difficulties. Blaming Afghanistan means dodging responsibility and seeking a justification for failure.”

2nd phase of refugee repatriation

Pakistan is gearing up for the second phase of repatriating Afghan refugees. Nearly one million registered Afghan citizens could be sent back to their homeland, with district authorities and police directed to map the whereabouts of the refugees.

Amnesty International (AI) asked Pakistan to immediately halt continued detentions, deportations and widespread harassment of Afghan refugees.

UNAMA's Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator in Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte expressed concern about the beginning of the second phase of repatriating Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

He suggested the Afghans living in Pakistan should be given enough time to return to their homeland. He opposed the forced eviction of refugees.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said:“Forced deportations, in any name and by any country, were illegal and against accepted norms and should not happen because the people of Afghanistan, especially migrants, have seen many problems and should not face more.”

From September 2023 to February 2024, Pakistan deported 527, 981 Afghan refugees, showing little regard for international human rights law, particularly the principle of non-refoulement.

Pakistani trade delegation visits Kabul

In response to an official invitation from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), a Pakistani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Khurram Agha arrived in Kabul on Monday.

Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi says trade issues should be kept out of politics. Referring to recent tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, Azizi said priority should be given to trade-related issues that must be kept apart from politics.

Muttaqi met Khurram Agha and the delegation accompanying him. Muttaqi called for taking sincere combined measures to resolve the existing problems in trade and transit sectors.

Afghanistan and Pakistan also signed trade agreements and decided on the transportation of trade goods by air in the form of“multi-model air transit” which will be implemented within two months.

Norway: We do not support IEA rivals

Norwegian Chargé d'Affaires Paul Kloman Beken, in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Maulvi Abdul Kabir, said his country did not support opponents of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to him, the world has not yet recognised IEA, but it is in the interest of all to see progress in this regard, emphasising the need for further efforts.

Continuation of aid

Spain has provided one million EUR to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF). The World Food Programme (WFP) says Russia has contributed one million US dollars in aid to Afghanistan.

Germany has also chipped in with $16.4 million for economic cooperation and development in Afghanistan.

