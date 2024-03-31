Elon Musk claims Democrats are smuggling voters

(MENAFN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has leveled accusations against the United States Democratic Party, alleging that they are deliberately opening the country's borders to facilitate the influx of potential voters. Musk's remarks come in response to reports that President Joe Biden is considering offering permanent residency to millions of undocumented immigrants, as detailed by Politico earlier this week.



Speaking out on his X platform, Musk asserted that the Democratic Party's objective is to "import voters" through immigration policies. The reported proposal under consideration by the Biden administration involves expanding access to the 'Cancellation of Removal Program,' which currently allows certain lawful residents and some illegal immigrants to avoid deportation if their removal would adversely affect United States citizen or resident family members.



The 'Cancellation of Removal Program' is a legal process that can take years to navigate, and approximately 4,000 cancellations are granted annually, according to data from the United States Justice Department. With an estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants residing in the United States, based on Pew Research data from 2021, the proposed policy change could potentially grant permanent residency to a significant portion of this population, particularly those who have been in the country for over a decade.



Reports suggest that around two-thirds of undocumented immigrants in the United States have been present for more than ten years, indicating that the proposed policy could affect millions of individuals. Should President Biden move forward with the plan, it could result in approximately six million undocumented immigrants gaining permanent resident status.



Musk's allegations add fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policy and its political ramifications in the United States. The prospect of granting permanent residency to undocumented immigrants has elicited strong reactions from various quarters, underscoring the complexities of immigration reform and its implications for electoral dynamics. As discussions unfold, the intersection of immigration, demographics, and partisan politics continues to shape the national discourse.

