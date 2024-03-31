New Nylon Constant Torque Hinge From Southco Provides Position Control In A Compact Package

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 March 2024 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its successful line of E6 Constant Torque Hinges with a compact, nylon version designed for small applications. The newest addition to our E6-50 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge series measures 45mm with a torque range of 4-16 in/lbs and is 65% lighter in weight compared to our standard E6-50 Hinge. Southco's line of Constant Torque Position Control Hinges provide constant resistance throughout the entire range of motion, enabling users to easily position doors, display screens and other mounted components and hold them securely at any desired angle – fully opened, fully closed or anywhere in between.





Nylon E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge

Constructed of robust nylon and stainless steel, the new E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge provides the benefits of constant torque and contemporary styling in a compact, economic package for smaller doors and panels. The nylon E6 series is available with both symmetric and asymmetric torque, offering a more refined feel in any application. Southco's line of position control hinges are available in a wide variety of torque ranges, sizes and materials to satisfy application needs across industries. Southco position control hinges provide reliable positioning and consistent operating efforts, and guaranteed performance without adjustment for the lifetime of most applications.



Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, "Southco's new nylon E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge offers corrosion resistant position control in a small package, making it an ideal solution for variety of applications requiring an economic friction solution to hold open smaller panels, doors and lids."



