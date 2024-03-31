Al Shaqab Clinch Al Shamal Club Founders' Ramadan Football Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shamal Club Founders' Ramadan Football Championship concluded with the Al Shaqab team claiming the coveted title after securing a convincing 3-0 win over Ain Sinan in the grand final, which took place at Al Shamal Stadium.

For the champions, the tournament's top scorer, Aladdin Hadaf, alongside Youssef Qaroush and Baraa, were on target to seal the victory in the concluding moments.

The final match witnessed the presence of A Shamal Club's president Ibrahim Abdullah Al Sada, the club's general manager Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada, financial director Yousef Al-Fadala, in addition to Late Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi's sons, whom the club president honoured them in gratitude for the great services the deceased provided to Al Shamal Club during its founding.

The club president also distributed prizes to the winners in the first three places, while Youssef Al Fadala distributed prizes and gifts to the audience present, who created a wonderful atmosphere and cheered from the stands. The Ain Sinan team's fans were adjudged for the best audience award.

The tournament was sponsored by the Ras Laffan Social Media Program.