Al Ansari Highlights Vital Impact Of Qatar's Research Community

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The contribution of Qatar's growing research community is critical amidst the rising environmental, water and energy challenges facing the region, said an official.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Dr. Tareq Al Ansari, Acting Executive Director of the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), and Associate Professor at the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, emphasised the role of the research community in addressing national challenges and supporting national policymaking.

Al Ansari said: " QEERI seeks to identify and address integrated energy, water, and environment challenges and risks, as well as to capitalise on opportunities that promote sustainable development and resilience. We do this by delivering high quality scientific research that fills critical knowledge gaps in our region, developing applied solutions and novel technologies, and providing national impact through research-based evidence that informs and supports policymaking."

“We have a unique opportunity to conduct this work to support Qatar and other arid regions, as well as being part of a global network of institutions contributing to sustainable development,” he added. “Our commitment to conducting sustainable research underscores our dedication to supporting Qatar's global leadership in science and technology. It also recognizes the vital role of sustainable practices in driving progress.”

“At the institute level, our scientists and researchers conduct research within multiple streams related to energy, water, and the environment, contributing to sustainable development, environmental conservation, resilience against climate risks, and resource security, amongst others. In doing so, QEERI emphasizes scientific excellence, innovation and technology development, as well as impact driven research that supports the nation. Being part of HBKU, we are also at the center of the community, training young researchers, and interacting with the public, industry and government entities to develop and exchange knowledge.”

In terms of the climate, Al Ansari says that as a nation Qatar needs to understand its environment and learn to adapt to changing climatic conditions, which leads to various risks, while doing its part to reduce emissions and striving to mitigate and adapt to climate change.“Owing to its unique characteristics, geographical location and resource profile, the state of Qatar is very well placed to play a leading role. Both QEERI and the CSE are also well positioned to support in developing technology and solutions, while assisting policy makers to strategize policies that promote sustainable development,” he added.



Dr. Azhar Siddique, a scientist at QEERI and a member of air quality research team, at the laboratory.

Concerning collaboration with state entities, Al Ansari particularly highlighted QEERI's close relations with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), where researchers work very closely with the ministry team and provide technical expertise across a wide range of environmental research initiatives. These include training and capacity building for environmental laboratories, providing research-based evidence for the assessment of air quality in the greater Doha area, benchmarking air quality data against national and international standards and guidelines, and evaluating the country's current ambient air quality standards. QEERI recently participated in a very productive workshop on air quality organized by MoECC.

It was regarded by participants as a very important step in the right direction in terms of identifying and addressing local air quality challenges and mitigating their impact on public health. Regarding HBKU's mission to promote knowledge and build local capacity, Al Ansari articulated:“We aim to nurture capacity building and foster future generations of Qatari scientists and engineers by providing the necessary tools, mentorship, and opportunities for them to thrive in their respective fields.

By investing in the development of local talent through educational postgraduate MSc and PhD programmes, training, and internships, we not only cultivate expertise but also help support the growth of Qatar's scientific community.