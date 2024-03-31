What Is 'Click Here' Trend On X? BJP, AAP, Shiv Sena Confused Over 'Downward Arrow' On Ex-Twitter

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with thousands of posts featuring a basic image on Saturday evening - a white background with the words \"click here\" written in a bold black font and an arrow pointing downwards at an angle. Several users remained shocked about what is this trend all about. Let's understand 'what is click here trend?'What is 'Click here' trend?The 'Click here' trend represents the“alt text” or“alternative text” section located on the left, as indicated by the diagonally pointing downward arrow which helps users annotate the photos when they upload on the microblogging platform with text. Using text-to-speech recognition and Braille language, this feature can assist those who are visually challenged in understanding the image is pertinent to note that the 'alt text' feature is not new, rather was introduced on X in 2016. With the alt text feature, photo descriptions have 420 characters.“...we're empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience,” the social media giant had said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, during its launch about eight years ago reacted to 'Click here' trendMany political parties including Shiv Sena, AAP, and BJP wondered what the“Click here” trend was about. Here's what they said:“What is the click here pic story.? My timeline is full of it!” Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on the social media platform user commented, \"On Twitter everyone is doing the \"Click here\" trend and on IG everyone is posting videos of ceiling fans on their Notes and I don't understand either someone pls explainnn.\"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also reacted to the trend, saying“Phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi sarkar once again).”“Come to Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to save the country,” the Aam Aadmi Party had written on its official X handle.
MENAFN31032024007365015876ID1108040488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.