'No Respect For God...' US Prez Biden Under Fire For Declaring Easter Sunday As Transgender Day Of Visibility

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) United States President Joe Biden's proclamation declaring Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility has sparked significant controversy, as it coincides with the Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement released by the White House, President Biden honoured the courage and contributions of transgender Americans while reaffirming the nation's commitment to equality.“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honour the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation's commitment to forming a more perfect Union -- where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives," a White House statement said.

"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” it continued.“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility," the statement further said.

The proclamation drew both praise and criticism on social media platforms.

Critics, including some prominent politicians and Christians, accused the administration of disregarding religious sentiments and prioritizing the transgender agenda over Easter celebrations. Former President Donald Trump Jr. characterized the move as an attack on Christianity, alleging that the Biden administration was replacing religious symbols with the transgender flag.

The controversy intensified following reports of a ban on religious symbols in the 2024 Easter Egg Roll art contest at the White House, with children from National Guard families advised against displaying such symbols.

However, defenders of the President pointed out that the Transgender Day of Visibility has been observed on March 31 for years, emphasizing that Easter's date varies annually based on lunar and equinoctial cycles.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates responded to the criticism, stating that President Biden respects Easter traditions and seeks to uphold the dignity and freedoms of all Americans. Bates condemned the divisive rhetoric employed by some politicians and emphasized Biden's commitment to religious tolerance and inclusivity.

A fact-check report by Reuters confirmed that the Transgender Day of Visibility has indeed been celebrated on March 31 consistently for years, while Easter's date fluctuates annually.