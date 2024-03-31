Elvish Yadav in trouble again: Fresh FIR filed for THIS reason

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav for using prohibited snakes in his music video. In addition to Elvish Yadav, singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazalpuria, has also been booked in the case.

A new FIR has been lodged against the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner for allegedly utilising illegal snakes in his music videos.

Gurugram police launched the complaint just days after animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta petitioned the court to object to Elvish's video.

Gupta, who works with Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals, claims Elvish and 50 others used snakes in a viral video, which is illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

Besides Elvish Yadav, singer Rahul Yadav, commonly known as Fazalpuria, has been booked.

This is the second case against Elvish Yadav that involves snakes.

A snake poisoning case landed him in Noida Police custody. They said the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and Section 120B of the IPC were used to prosecute criminal conspiracy.

Elvish confessed to his crimes, NDTV reported a day after his detention. No official statement was made.

A week later, Yadav was granted bail on a Rs 50,000 bail bond.