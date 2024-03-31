Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Will Release Its Poll Manifesto On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The polls will begin on April 19 (Friday) followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.



The Congress took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a manifesto committee at the last minute and declared that it will unveil its election manifesto on Friday, April 5. On Saturday, March 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the formation of a 27-member committee led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, comprising of key Union ministers and chief ministers, to draft its Lok Sabha election platform.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress released its 'Paanch Nyay', 'Pachees Guarantees' on March 16 (Saturday) and its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign to distribute eight crore guarantee cards across the country will begin on April 3 (Wednesday).



The manifesto will be released on April 5, he said on Saturday.

"The BJP's manifesto, begun at this last moment, is merely an exercise in ticking boxes. It reflects the contempt with which the party sees the public," Ramesh alleged.

He stated that the Congress manifesto was created following widespread consultations, hundreds of proposals sent through email, and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website. He said that the people's voice is reflected in the Congress manifesto.

"The Congress is not backing down, nor is it fearful, despite the BJP's attempts to rattle the party with notices about income tax claims. We're ready, we can conquer, and we're going to win!" Ramesh declared.

His remarks came after the BJP set up its manifesto committee with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as its convener and Union minister Piyush Goyal co-convener.



Several other Union ministers, the chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.