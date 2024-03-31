Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Accuses Actress Of 'Stealing Money'; Calls Her 'CHEATER'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant's estranged husband, has made new claims against the actress. In a recent interview, Adil accused Rakhi of stealing money. He referred to her as a "imposter" and a "cheater" and said that she is "frustrated" since multiple lawsuits have been brought against her.

“Rakhi Sawant has the habit of stealing people's money or conning people is not able to digest that I've moved on in life and leading a happy life. She is an imposter, cheater. She is purposely making all these baseless and useless talks just to stay in the news. In fact, because of all the crimes she has done here, she is not even getting bail on all the cases. I think she is out of her mind right now and has become very frustrated,” Adil said to TOI.

Also Read:

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' box office: Prithviraj's film earns Rs 7.75 crore







Adil Khan Durrani was previously married to Rakhi Sawant, but the couple split up last year after the Bigg Boss star made various charges against him, accusing him of having extramarital relationships. Adil was caught on February 7, 2023, and freed after serving five months in prison.







Adil recently announced his second marriage with Somi Khan, following which Bigg Boss fame said,“Somi ko bachao (save Somi)”. Reacting to the same, Adil has now said,“It is Somi and my lookout what happens to us. What has she to do with it? She should first sort out the problems she is involved in. Dusron ki zindagi mein kyu jhakana. Why she is bothered about other people's life? We are both individuals, adults and married to each other. It would be better if she stays away because we don't want any involvement of such a negative person.”

Also Read:

Elvish Yadav in trouble again: Fresh FIR filed for THIS reason

Adil called Rakhi“keechad” and said he would never return to her. He argued that he is“careful” now and finished by saying,“I've a beautiful life and wife I just want to focus on that.”