Own A Old Vehicle? Your Registration Will Be Cancelled From April 1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Starting April 1, the registration of all vehicles older than 15 years will be cancelled nationwide, effectively rendering them junk and subject to confiscation if found on the road. This decision aims to uphold environmental balance.

Registration of all vehicles older than 15 years will be cancelled across the country from April 1.



After April 1, these vehicles will become junk. The government has taken this decision with a view to maintaining environmental balance.

The government has announced that if a vehicle older than 15 years is found running on the road from April, it will be confiscated.

The government will also implement the new vehicle scrap policy for environmental protection from June 1, 2024.

Vehicles older than 15 years will have to get tested and get a fitness certificate. After this, the vehicle will get an extension for 5 years.

Customers will benefit by scrapping the vehicle. The government will assess the cost of the vehicle and pay 4 to 6 percent. Otherwise, if caught, the vehicle will be confiscated

Only two chances will be given for re-registration of any vehicle older than 15 years, whether four-wheeler or two-wheeler.

