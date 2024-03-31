Rashmika Mandanna To Tamannaah To Aditi Rao Hydari: 9 South Indian Actresses To Tie The Knot In 2024?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more divas are getting married soon, and fans look forward to seeing their wedding photos.

South Indian stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more actresses are getting married soon, and fans look forward to seeing their wedding photos.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement, surprising their admirers. The two uploaded a photo in which they were spotted wearing engagement rings.

Tamannaah Bhatia is in a relationship with actor Vijay Verma. The two are deeply in love, and their PDA images tell everything about their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna, an animal star, has been linked to actor Vijay Deverkonda. So, if speculations are accurate, the actress will marry shortly.

Actress Pooja Hegde is now single and has not met in a romantic relationship. She is busy with her career and has several exciting initiatives.

Actress Shruti Haasan has been in a long-term relationship with Shantanu Hazarika. The two look great together and have been seen on various occasions. The couple will shortly get engaged and move their love ahead.

Trisha Krishnan, who stars in Ponniyin Selvan 2, has been linked to a Malayalam producer. However, the actress has denied the wedding speculations. The actress is currently enjoying her single period.

Sai Pallavi is an incredible South Indian actress who has won hearts with her film performances. She is preoccupied with her career and appears unwilling to settle for the time being.



Nithya Menen is another well-known star for her work in various series and films. The diva is contentedly single and has no intentions to marry soon.

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty's name has often been associated with her co-star, Prabhas. Their on-screen chemistry in the film lit the screen on fire. The actress enjoys her single life.