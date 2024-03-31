IPL 2024, MI Vs RR: MCA Rubbishes Reports Of Strict Action Against Fans Targeting Hardik Pandya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Sunday reportedly dismissed speculations and rumours that claimed that strict action will be taken against fans if they are found harassing or taunting Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

According to several sports journalists on X, formerly Twitter, the

MCA categorically dismissed the rumors circulating in the public domain, asserting that no such directives have been issued to target fans expressing allegiance to either Pandya or Sharma.

"There are rumours that MCA has instructed security against people who support Rohit Sharma or boo Hardik Pandya, while we know this is incorrect.

This is baseless rumours, and no instructions like this has been given. We as MCA are following BCCI guidelines on crowd behaviour policy," an MCA office-bearer was quoted as saying on X.

Since assuming the captaincy role from Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has faced considerable backlash from Mumbai Indians fans. The 30-year-old cricketer has encountered hostility from crowds both in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, enduring a barrage of boos and jeers throughout the matches.

Adding to the pressure, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has come under intense scrutiny from both fans and cricket experts following the team's consecutive defeats against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad. In particular, his captaincy decisions, notably concerning bowler rotation, were heavily scrutinized during the match against SRH.

Earlier, reports claimed that the MCA has increased the security and the crowd will be closely monitored during the match at the stadium. If fans found taunting or harassing Hardik, they will be detained and removed from the stadium quickly, reports added.