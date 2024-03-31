Kerala: Toll Rates Hiked On Six-Lane Mannuthy-Vadakkancherry NH Before Maintenance Completion; Check New Rates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: Before the completion of maintenance work, the toll rates on the Vadakkancherry-Mannuthy six-lane road have been increased once again. The new rates are set to be implemented from Monday (April 1). Commuters are expressing frustration, especially considering that one of the Kuthiran twin tunnels is currently closed for maintenance. This increase in toll rates has sparked strong protests among passengers.

In January, one of the Kuthiran twin tunnels was shut down for maintenance, causing vehicles to pass through the remaining tunnel in a single line. The decision to increase toll rates has been made despite ongoing discussions in the High Court regarding a public interest petition advocating for toll collection to be suspended until the maintenance work is finished.

The revised toll fares are as follows: Mini buses and small goods vehicles will be charged Rs 170 for one direction. For small vehicles, the toll has been increased from Rs 160 to Rs 165 for both directions. Despite acknowledgment from the National Highway Authority that the construction of the six-lane road is incomplete, toll collection by the construction company continues.

