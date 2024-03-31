BREAKING: President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna Upon BJP Stalwart LK Advani; PM Modi Applauds (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on veteran politician Lal Krishna Advani today (March 31).

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani received the coveted honor from President Murmu during a visit to his home. This decision was made with LK Advani's failing health in mind.

In a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the contributions of Advani to the nation were celebrated.

Earlier in February, PM Modi announced that the senior BJP leader will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said the former Union Minister's contribution to the development of India is monumental.



Lal Krishna Advani, popularly known as LK Advani, is widely known as one of the tallest leaders of the BJP who scripted the party's rise from oblivion to prominence. It was after his Rath Yatra in the 1990s that the BJP was catapulted into national politics.

Born in Karachi, in present day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004). Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India.

