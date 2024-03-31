'Kejriwal Is A Lion, Won't Be In Jail For Long': Wife Sunita Asks If Delhi CM Should Resign At Rally (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said "Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long..."

Leading figures of the INDIA bloc, such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, took part in the Opposition's "Loktantra Bachao" (save democracy) rally on Sunday at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan. This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. In light of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case involving excise policies, the Maharally is perceived as the Opposition's demonstration of strength and solidarity.