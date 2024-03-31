'INDIA Bloc To Fulfill 6 Guarantees If Voted To Power': Wife Sunita Reads Kejriwal's Message From Jail (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "If you give the INDIA bloc the responsibility, we will build a great India. I give six guarantees. First, we will make arrangements for 24-hour electricity across the country. Second, we will make the electricity of the poor free across the country. Third, we will make excellent government school in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinic in every village and mohalla. We will make multi-speciality government hospital in every district. We will make arrangements for free treatment of every citizen of the country. Fifth, will give appropriate cost of crops to farmers according to MSP. Sixth, we will give Delhi the status of a state," Sunita Kejriwal read out.

MENAFN31032024007385015968ID1108040453