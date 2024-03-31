Russia alters focus to oil output reductions in Q2

(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday a strategic shift in Russia's approach to managing oil production in the second quarter. Novak stated that Russia has opted to prioritize reducing oil production rather than exports during this period, aiming to equitably distribute production cuts among OPEC+ member countries.



Earlier this month, Russia had already committed to reducing both its oil production and exports by an additional 471,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, aligning with agreements made within the OPEC+ alliance. Novak clarified that Russian oil companies will implement production cuts in proportion to their respective shares of the country's total oil production.



Under the new plan, Russia plans to gradually taper export cuts while concurrently implementing production reductions. In April, the country will initiate an additional production cut of 350,000 barrels per day, alongside a reduction in exports by 121,000 barrels per day. This strategy will continue in May, with a further reduction in production by 400,000 barrels per day and a decrease in exports by 71,000 barrels per day. Finally, in June, all additional cuts will be focused on oil production.



This decision underscores Russia's commitment to collaborating with other OPEC+ members to stabilize global oil markets and manage supply levels. By prioritizing production cuts over exports, Russia aims to ensure a fair distribution of responsibilities within the alliance while working towards collective goals of market stability and price equilibrium. The announcement by Novak provides clarity on Russia's approach to managing its oil output in the coming months, as the country navigates evolving dynamics in the global energy landscape.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040448