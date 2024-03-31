US core inflation decelerates, Fed preferred indicator reaches lowest level since March 2021

(MENAFN) In February, the United States witnessed a slight slowdown in the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation index, marking its lowest level since March 2021. According to data released by the US Department of Commerce on Friday, the annual core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes volatile food and energy components, decelerated to 2.8 percent. This figure aligns with market expectations and reflects a downward revision from the previously recorded rate of 2.9 percent in January.



The monthly core PCE price index also exhibited a slowdown in February, registering a 0.3 percent increase, in line with expectations. This contrasts with the upward revision of the January rate to 0.5 percent from the initial reading of 0.4 percent. The moderation in core inflation indicators suggests a more subdued price environment, potentially easing concerns about overheating in the economy.



Despite the slowdown in core inflation, the annual personal consumption expenditures price index, which includes all goods and services, rose to 2.5 percent in February, up from 2.4 percent in January. This uptick in overall inflation indicates broader price pressures persisting in the economy, albeit at a slightly slower pace compared to previous months.



The Federal Reserve closely monitors inflation indicators, particularly the core PCE price index, as it provides insights into underlying inflation trends. The recent moderation in core inflation to its lowest level since March 2021 may influence the Fed's monetary policy decisions, as policymakers continue to balance the goals of price stability and maximum employment.



The data underscores the ongoing dynamics shaping the US economy and the Federal Reserve's approach to managing inflationary pressures. While core inflation has eased slightly, the central bank remains vigilant in assessing economic conditions and adjusting policy measures accordingly to support sustainable economic growth.

