Saudi Central Bank's foreign assets drop, foreign direct investment improves

(MENAFN) In February, the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia witnessed a notable decrease in its net foreign assets, which declined by USD7.20 billion compared to the previous month. According to data released by the Saudi Central Bank on Friday, the bank's net foreign assets dropped to 1.545 trillion riyals (USD411.96 billion) from 1.572 trillion riyals in January. This represents a 4.9 percent year-on-year decline in net foreign assets for February.



In contrast, government data released on Thursday revealed a positive trend in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to Saudi Arabia. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw net FDI flows amounting to 13.1 billion riyals (approximately USD3.49 billion), marking a significant increase of 16 percent from the third quarter's figure of 11.4 billion riyals (about USD3.04 billion).



Saudi Arabia has set ambitious targets to attract foreign direct investment, aiming to reach USD100 billion by 2030 as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's broader strategy to diversify the economy away from heavy reliance on crude oil exports. However, despite the growth observed in FDI flows, achieving these targets remains a challenge. With net flows totaling USD11.4 billion last year, Saudi Arabia still has a considerable gap to bridge to reach its long-term investment objectives.



The decline in the Central Bank's net foreign assets alongside the positive growth in foreign direct investment underscores the complex dynamics shaping Saudi Arabia's economic landscape. While efforts to attract foreign investment are showing promise, challenges in maintaining foreign asset levels highlight the need for continued economic management and diversification strategies to ensure long-term stability and growth in the Kingdom's economy.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040446