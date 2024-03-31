S&P raises Oman's outlook to positive

(MENAFN) Standard & Poor's (S&P) has revised the outlook for the Sultanate of Oman to positive, while maintaining its rating at "BB+/B." The agency announced its decision on Friday, citing support for the improvement of Oman's financial position. S&P highlighted Oman's ongoing efforts to implement financial and economic reforms aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening the financial conditions of state-owned institutions.



According to S&P's statement, the positive outlook reflects its assessment of the government of Oman's improving balance sheet. The agency emphasized that the economic reform program may lead to a faster reduction of debt in many state-owned enterprises, further contributing to Oman's financial stability.



S&P also expressed confidence in Oman's ability to maintain positive relations with its neighbors and uphold its traditional role as a neutral party and mediator in the region. The agency's expectation of Oman's real GDP growth averaging two percent annually between 2024 and 2027 reflects optimism regarding the country's economic prospects in the coming years.



This upgrade follows S&P's decision in September 2023 to raise Oman's credit rating to BB+, driven by stronger macroeconomic fundamentals. The positive outlook signals S&P's belief in Oman's continued progress in implementing reforms and improving its financial position, paving the way for sustained economic growth and stability in the Sultanate.

