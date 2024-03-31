S&P raises Morocco's outlook to positive

(MENAFN) Standard & Poor's (S&P) has revised Morocco's outlook to positive, citing improvements in the country's path of social and economic reform, along with budgetary reforms. In its statement released on Friday, the agency affirmed Morocco's rating at "BB+/B." S&P highlighted its belief that the ongoing implementation of social, economic, and budget reforms will play a pivotal role in shaping the recovery of Morocco's economy.



The agency emphasized its confidence in Morocco's ability to continue implementing reforms that will contribute to the country's economic resurgence. S&P underscored the importance of sustained efforts in areas such as social welfare, economic diversification, and fiscal discipline to foster long-term economic stability and growth.



Despite acknowledging the positive trajectory of reforms, S&P cautioned that the full benefits may take time to materialize. Additionally, the agency identified water scarcity as a potential factor that could hinder growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, S&P expressed optimism regarding Morocco's economic prospects, particularly given the development of major projects tied to upcoming international events such as the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.



S&P's decision to upgrade Morocco's outlook to positive reflects growing confidence in the country's economic trajectory and its commitment to implementing reforms. The positive outlook signals a favorable assessment of Morocco's prospects for sustainable growth and development in the foreseeable future.

