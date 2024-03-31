Oil prices rise on supply concerns, geopolitical events

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable uptick over the past week, driven by growing expectations of a tightening supply scenario. The possibility of the OPEC+ alliance maintaining its current production cuts, coupled with ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia and a decrease in the number of American oil exploration platforms, fueled concerns of a scarcity of supply in the global market.



Brent crude, a key benchmark, recorded a weekly increase of 2.4 percent, reaching USD87.48 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a weekly gain of approximately 3.2 percent, climbing to USD83.17 per barrel. This marked the third consecutive month of gains for both crude varieties, with each registering an increase of about 6.8 percent over the month.



The upward trajectory in oil prices was further bolstered by strong performance during the first quarter of the year. Brent crude surged by approximately 13.25 percent, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by about 15 percent, signaling sustained market optimism and demand dynamics despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply uncertainties.



However, oil prices faced pressure in the last session as US crude oil and gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The increase was attributed to a rise in crude imports and a slowdown in gasoline demand, highlighting the delicate balance between supply and demand dynamics in the oil market.



Overall, the recent surge in oil prices reflects a complex interplay of factors, including geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and evolving demand dynamics. As market participants closely monitor developments, the resilience of oil prices amidst fluctuating conditions underscores the ongoing volatility and uncertainty shaping the global energy landscape.

