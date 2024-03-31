Central Bank of Russia expands limitations on money transfers abroad

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at maintaining control over capital outflows, the Russian Central Bank made an announcement on Friday regarding the extension of restrictions on transferring funds abroad for an additional six months. The extension, effective until September 30, 2024, entails regulations limiting Russian citizens and non-residents of designated "friendly countries" from transferring more than one million dollars or its equivalent in other foreign currencies to foreign bank accounts within a single month.



Under these regulations, individuals from countries deemed "unfriendly" by Russia, along with non-resident legal entities from such nations, will continue to face restrictions on transferring funds abroad. Russia's designation of certain countries as "unfriendly" aligns with its imposition of sanctions on these nations.



The impact of these restrictions was reflected in the currency markets, where the Russian ruble experienced slight gains against major currencies on Friday. By 0722 GMT, the ruble saw a 0.23 percent increase against the US dollar, reaching a rate of 92.28 to the dollar, following trading within a range of 92.135 to 92.690. Additionally, the ruble strengthened by 0.52 percent against the euro, reaching 99.47, and by 0.59 percent against the Chinese yuan, reaching 12.64.



The performance of the Russian ruble was complemented by an upward trend in Brent crude, which serves as a key indicator of Russia's primary exports. Brent crude prices surged by 1.9 percent to reach $87.07 per barrel, underscoring the significance of commodity markets in shaping Russia's economic landscape.



The extension of restrictions on overseas fund transfers, coupled with the observed fluctuations in currency and commodity markets, highlights the intricate interplay between economic policy, geopolitical dynamics, and global market forces within the context of Russia's financial landscape.

