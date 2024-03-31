Turkey experiences big reduction in foreign trade deficit

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute indicates a substantial decline in Turkey's foreign trade deficit, which fell by 44.2 percent year-on-year to USD6.77 billion in February. This encouraging trend is attributed to a combination of factors, including a notable increase in exports coupled with a decrease in imports during the same period. In February, exports surged by 13.6 percent compared to the previous year, reaching USD21.08 billion, while imports experienced a decline of 9.2 percent, amounting to USD27.85 billion.



These figures reflect a positive trajectory in Turkey's trade balance, aligning with the vision outlined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January, President Erdogan announced that Turkey had achieved a total export value of USD255.81 billion in 2023, marking a modest increase of 0.6 percent year-on-year. He expressed confidence in the continued improvement of the current account balance, highlighting expectations for a further reduction in the trade deficit in the coming months, particularly in November and December.



President Erdogan emphasized Turkey's ambitious goals for the future, setting a target of surpassing USD400 billion in exports by 2028. He underscored the government's commitment to facilitating and accelerating foreign trade, noting that they are actively considering proposals and constructive criticisms put forth by exporters. The President acknowledged the significant growth witnessed in merchandise exports in 2022, which saw a notable increase of 12.9 percent, generating revenues of approximately USD254.2 billion.



This concerted effort towards enhancing Turkey's export capabilities and balancing its trade dynamics underscores the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and stability. With a focus on strategic planning and collaboration with key stakeholders, Turkey aims to strengthen its position in the global market and drive sustainable development in the years to come.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040433