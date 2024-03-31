U.S. crude oil output falls amid weather turmoil

(MENAFN) The US Energy Information Administration recently reported a notable decline in crude oil production for January, with output falling to 12.533 million barrels per day, marking a six percent decrease from the previous month. This drop in production was attributed to adverse weather conditions disrupting operations across some key producing regions.



Specifically, data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that crude oil production in Texas, a major hub for oil production, also experienced a decline in January, dropping to 5.361 million barrels per day, a reduction of approximately five percent compared to December. Similarly, production in North Dakota, another significant oil-producing state, saw a more substantial decline of around 13 percent, falling to 1.122 million barrels per day.



In addition to the production disruptions, the US also witnessed shifts in inventory levels for crude oil and gasoline. According to the Energy Information Administration's latest report for the week ending March 22, crude oil inventories experienced a notable increase, rising by 3.2 million barrels to reach a total of 448.2 million barrels. This surge in inventories surpassed the expectations of analysts, who had anticipated a more modest rise of 1.3 million barrels.



Furthermore, the report highlighted a concurrent rise in crude oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, where stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels per day during the same period. However, amidst these inventory fluctuations, there was a contrasting trend observed for distillates, which saw a decrease in inventories.



Despite the disruptions and inventory fluctuations, there were signs of increased crude consumption in refineries, with a rise of 147,000 barrels per day reported for the week ending March 22. This suggests ongoing activity within the refining sector despite the broader challenges faced by the oil industry due to weather-related disruptions and market dynamics.

