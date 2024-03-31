Mazda, Panasonic partner in supplying automotive batteries

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at bolstering their electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, Mazda Motor and Panasonic Holdings' power unit have recently inked a significant agreement regarding the supply of car batteries. The collaboration, announced in a joint statement by Mazda and Panasonic Energy, is set to focus on the provision of cylindrical lithium-ion batteries tailored for automotive use. While specific details of this partnership are yet to be disclosed, both companies have expressed their commitment to unveiling more information in due course.



This development comes amidst a broader trend within the Japanese automotive industry towards enhancing electric vehicle technologies. Earlier in March, major players in the sector, namely Nissan and Honda, unveiled plans to join forces in the development of electric cars and intelligent automotive systems. This strategic alliance, announced jointly by the CEOs of Nissan Motor and Honda Motor at a press conference in Tokyo, reflects a concerted effort to address the challenges faced by Japanese automakers in catching up with global EV trends.



The collaborative efforts between Nissan and Honda are poised to delve into various aspects of electrification and smart car technologies, with a particular emphasis on leveraging each other's strengths to drive innovation. While the specifics of their agreement are still being finalized, both companies have affirmed their intent to focus on core technology development while preserving the distinctiveness of their respective product offerings. Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan, underscored the significance of agility and rapid advancement in technology solutions, highlighting the imperative for companies to stay ahead in the fast-evolving automotive landscape.



As the automotive industry navigates towards an electrified future, collaborations like these signal a concerted effort among Japanese manufacturers to stay competitive and relevant in an increasingly electrified automotive landscape.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040431