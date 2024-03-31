Bulgaria, Romania officially join Europe's Schengen area

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Bulgaria and Romania marked a significant milestone by officially joining Europe's expansive Schengen area, which facilitates free movement across borders without the need for checks for air and sea travel. This development comes after a lengthy 13-year period of waiting for the two countries.



However, the full integration into the Schengen area was not realized due to a veto from Austria. As a result, the benefits of Schengen membership will not extend to land routes, as Austria raised concerns about the potential implications of increased asylum seekers entering its territory.



Despite this setback, the removal of border controls for air and sea travel between Bulgaria, Romania, and other Schengen member states holds considerable symbolic significance. It represents a step forward in European integration and underscores the commitment to facilitating seamless movement and connectivity within the European Union.



According to foreign policy analyst Stefan Popescu, gaining entry into the Schengen area represents an “important milestone” for Bulgaria and Romania, signifying a “question of dignity, of belonging to the European Union.”



“Any Romanian who had to walk down a lane separate from other European citizens felt being treated differently,” he reported to a French news agency.



Ivan Petrov, a 35-year-old Bulgarian marketing executive residing in France, expressed his enthusiasm for the prospect of less stressful travel and the opportunity to save time.

