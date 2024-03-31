China's non-manufacturing sector PMI rises to 53 in March 2024

(MENAFN) According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's non-manufacturing sector recorded a Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of 53 in March 2024, showing an increase from 51.4 in February. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction. This latest figure demonstrates a continued upward trend in the non-manufacturing PMI, suggesting ongoing growth in business activities across various sectors in China.



Specifically, the sub-index for the service sector stood at 52.4 in March, marking an improvement from 51 in February and extending its growth for three consecutive months. Within the service sector, areas related to enterprise production such as mail, satellite transmission, and finance experienced significant growth in March. Additionally, sectors including wholesale, railway transport, and rental services also saw varying degrees of improvement.



Furthermore, activity levels in the construction sector showed signs of acceleration, with projects across the country ramping up building activities following the Spring Festival holiday. The sub-index for the construction sector rose to 56.2 in March, up from 53.5 the previous month. Moreover, the reading for the sector's business expectations increased to 59.2 in March, indicating growing confidence among construction companies regarding industry developments.



Overall, these data points underscore the resilience and momentum of China's non-manufacturing sectors, reflecting positive trends in business activities and confidence levels among industry participants.

