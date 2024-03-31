UN humanitarian agencies continue aid efforts amidst surge in gang violence in Haiti

(MENAFN) UN humanitarian agencies stated on Thursday that they are persisting in providing assistance to Haitians alongside their partners, despite the surge in lethal gang violence that has extended to schools and health facilities.



"Our response continues even as the situation on the ground remains tense and volatile," declared the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). "Schools and students in Port-au-Prince are paying a heavy price because of the ongoing violence."



UNICEF strongly condemns the arson attack on a school that occurred on Monday, resulting in the deprivation of education for over 1,000 children. The organization estimates that more than 1,000 schools have been forced to close or suspend classes due to recent violence and insecurity in the region.



The impact on the health sector has been severe, with at least half of all health facilities in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area either closed or severely disrupted. Despite these challenges, UNICEF and its partners have conducted over 700 medical consultations in displacement sites over the past two weeks. Additionally, between March 18 and 25, the organization provided psychosocial support to over 600 children at displacement sites.



Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) continues its daily hot meal program for displaced individuals in Port-au-Prince. On Wednesday, the agency reached the largest number of people in a single day, distributing 22,000 meals to those in need.

