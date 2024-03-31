Federal Reserve Chairman upholds careful optimism on US inflation

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed cautious optimism regarding the latest data on inflation in the United States, stating that it aligns with the Fed's expectations. Speaking at the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco, Powell remarked that the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index data for February, which occurred on Friday, was in line with projections. While acknowledging a slower slowdown compared to the previous year, Powell emphasized the Fed's commitment to avoiding overreaction to fluctuations in inflation.



Powell's comments signal a continuation of the Federal Reserve's current approach to interest rates, indicating a reluctance to make abrupt policy adjustments based on short-term fluctuations in economic indicators. Despite acknowledging that February's inflation data did not match the particularly favorable readings observed in the latter half of the previous year, Powell affirmed that it remains consistent with the Fed's desired trajectory.



These remarks echo Powell's statements following the Fed's recent policy meeting, where he underscored the bank's expectation that inflation rates would moderate over time. Despite higher-than-expected inflation rates in January and February, Powell reiterated the Fed's confidence that inflation would eventually decrease and converge toward the target rate of 2 percent.



Powell's measured tone reflects the Fed's cautious approach to monetary policy amid ongoing economic uncertainty and volatility. By maintaining a steady stance on interest rates, the Fed aims to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and ensuring price stability. Powell's remarks serve to reassure markets and stakeholders of the Fed's commitment to its mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices, while also remaining vigilant to emerging economic trends and developments.

