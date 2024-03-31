Turkiye Votes In Local Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 31 (KUNA) -- Turkish people began voting on Sunday in a municipal election that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party will reclaim control of Istanbul from the main opposition party.

Voting started at 7:00 a.m. local time and will continue through 4:00 p.m. in 32 eastern provinces, while in the remaining provinces, polling stations will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

Major parties such as the governing Justice and Development Party and the main opposition Republican People's Party were competing to take control of Istanbul, the country's largest city and a global center of culture and trade. (end)

