World Bank enhances resilience for 3M Ethiopians in drought-prone areas

(MENAFN) The World Bank announced its intensified efforts to bolster the resilience of three million Ethiopians residing in drought-prone lowlands. In a statement released late Friday, the World Bank disclosed that it would provide new assistance through a USD340 million credit from the bank's International Development Association. This funding aims to enhance the livelihoods and climate resilience of Ethiopians living in the climate-affected lowlands of the country.



The support is expected to benefit a total of three million individuals, with a significant portion being pastoralists and agro-pastoralists residing in areas prone to drought. These communities have long grappled with the harsh impacts of climate change, including recurrent and severe droughts, as well as destructive flash floods.



Ethiopia, like many countries worldwide, faces the stark realities of climate change, which have taken a toll on the livelihoods and well-being of its citizens, particularly those residing in lowland regions. The prolonged droughts in the past three years have been especially devastating for these communities, leading to substantial losses of livestock and profoundly impacting the lives of millions who rely on these animals for sustenance and economic stability.



The World Bank's initiative underscores the urgent need to address the vulnerabilities of vulnerable populations in Ethiopia's lowlands and build their resilience to withstand the adverse effects of climate change. By providing targeted support and investments, the World Bank aims to empower these communities to better cope with climate-related challenges and secure their livelihoods in the face of increasingly unpredictable environmental conditions.

