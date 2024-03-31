Media reports that Russian assault on NATO troops in Ukraine won`t activate Article 5

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, an expert report from a German parliament expert group has shed light on the limitations of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty in the context of potential Russian attacks on troops deployed to Ukraine. The report, obtained by wire agency dpa, suggests that despite the principle of collective defense enshrined in Article 5, an attack on troops from NATO member states in Ukraine by Russia would not automatically trigger the alliance's collective military response.



Article 5 of the NATO Treaty stipulates that an armed attack against one or more members shall be considered an attack against all, prompting a collective response. However, the expert group argues that if NATO troops engage in collective self-defense in favor of Ukraine and are subsequently attacked by Russia during the conflict, it does not constitute a case for invoking Article 5. This interpretation underscores the requirement that attacks triggering Article 5 must occur on or over the territory of NATO member countries.



The report emphasizes that the deployment of troops from a NATO member to Ukraine for the purpose of aiding Ukraine's defense would be permissible under international law, based on the collective right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. However, it clarifies that such deployment would not automatically involve all NATO members in the conflict; only the deploying state would become a party to the conflict.



This nuanced understanding of the NATO Treaty's applicability raises questions about the alliance's response to potential Russian aggression in Ukraine. While individual member states may choose to support Ukraine militarily, the report suggests that NATO's collective defense mechanism may not be automatically activated in such scenarios. This insight underscores the complexities involved in navigating international security dynamics, particularly in the context of ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions.



As NATO continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine and assess its readiness to respond to potential threats, the findings of this expert report provide valuable insights into the legal and strategic considerations at play. It highlights the importance of clear interpretation and application of international treaties in addressing complex security challenges and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN31032024000045015687ID1108040394