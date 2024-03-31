Microsoft, OpenAI intend USD100B data center project featuring “Stargate” AI supercomputer

(MENAFN) According to a report released on Friday, tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI are embarking on an ambitious data center project estimated to cost up to $100 billion. The project, which includes the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer dubbed "Stargate," represents a significant investment in advancing AI capabilities.



Citing sources familiar with private discussions about the proposal, The Information website revealed that Microsoft is expected to take on the financing responsibilities for the project. The anticipated cost of $100 billion far surpasses that of current leading data centers, underscoring the scale and ambition of the endeavor.



The report outlined plans for the launch of major AI updates by OpenAI in the near future, with Microsoft executives aiming to unveil "Stargate" as early as 2028. Positioned in the United States, the proposed supercomputer is slated to be the flagship facility in a series of data centers planned for construction over the next six years.



Details regarding the project's initial cost were obtained from sources purportedly familiar with conversations involving Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, as well as individuals privy to Microsoft's cost estimates. While the specifics of these sources were not disclosed by the website, the reported investment underscores the strategic importance of advancing AI capabilities in the technology landscape.



"Stargate" represents the culmination of a series of supercomputing initiatives undertaken by Microsoft and OpenAI, with previous deployments spanning five phases. As part of the fifth phase, the development of "Stargate" signals a pivotal milestone in pushing the boundaries of AI research and application.



In parallel to the "Stargate" project, Microsoft is also reported to be working on a smaller supercomputer as part of the fourth phase of OpenAI. Targeted for launch around 2026, this initiative reflects a broader commitment to innovation and collaboration in advancing AI technologies.



The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI underscores a shared vision for harnessing the power of AI to drive transformative change across industries. Through strategic investments in infrastructure and technology, the two companies aim to shape the future of AI research and development, positioning themselves at the forefront of innovation in the digital era.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040391