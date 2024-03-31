Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 30, two civilians were killed in the Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“On March 30, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka," the regional governor wrote.

He noted that the total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on March 29, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Maksymilianivka.

The Donetsk region is under constant Russian shelling, and almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities Donetsk region has the longest front line - about 300 kilometers.

