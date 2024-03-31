               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Civilians Wounded As Enemy Shells Kherson Region


3/31/2024 3:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, two civilians were wounded by Russian shelling, and 16 localities came under attack on March 30.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, the enemy fired at Antonivka, Sadove, Tiahynka, Inzhenerne, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Shliakhove, Osokorivka, Lvove, Bilozerka, and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched missile attacks on the Beryslav district. The Kherson district was attacked by two Shahed-131/136. Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” he wrote.

He noted that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 21 private houses. An educational institution, industrial and agricultural enterprises, and a warehouse were also hit.

As reported, the Kherson region is under constant Russian shelling, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.

