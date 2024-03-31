875 tons of food aid bound for Gaza depart from Cyprus port

(MENAFN) According to a Cyprus-based news agency, a shipment comprising approximately 875 tons of food aid intended for residents of Gaza departed from port early on Saturday afternoon. The cargo, primarily consisting of essential food items such as flour, rice, and sugar, was loaded onto three vessels and one platform, which had already set sail from the port and were en route to Gaza.



This marks the second aid shipment destined for Gaza from Larnaca since the initiation of the Amalthea marine aid corridor on March 12. Upon arrival, the aid will be unloaded at a makeshift pier constructed along the Gaza coast, utilizing rubble sourced from bombed-out buildings.



Yiannis Antoniou, Deputy Government Spokesman, affirmed prior to the vessels' departure that the cargo had undergone inspection by Cypriot authorities, with additional necessary inspections conducted by Israeli officials. As part of an agreement with Israel aimed at lifting the 2007 sea blockade of Gaza, Israeli security agents are granted the authority to inspect aid items before loading at Larnaca port.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted on Thursday the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that over 1.1 million individuals in the territory are currently experiencing "an extreme level of food insecurity." This situation is exacerbated by Israel's restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, further exacerbating the already precarious conditions faced by its residents.

