South Korea issues apology on paper for Moscow terror assault cartoon

(MENAFN) The Korea Herald, a prominent South Korea-based English-language newspaper, has issued a formal apology for publishing a cartoon that drew criticism for mocking the victims of the recent terrorist attack at the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow, Russia. The apology, shared by Russia's embassy in Seoul, expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families, acknowledging the profound sadness felt by those affected by the tragedy.



In its statement, The Korea Herald expressed regret over the publication of the syndicated cartoon in its March 27 edition, recognizing the offense it caused and affirming the need for materials to adhere to standards of common decency. The newspaper acknowledged the oversight and emphasized its commitment to respecting the genuine feelings of those offended by the cartoon.



The apology came in response to condemnation from Moscow's embassy, which characterized the cartoon as blasphemous and insulting to the memory of the attack's victims. The embassy criticized the newspaper for its lack of sensitivity, questioning whether such disrespectful depictions were reserved solely for Russia and its citizens.



The incident underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the need for media organizations to exercise caution and sensitivity when covering tragic events. The Korea Herald's apology serves as a reminder of the ethical responsibilities that accompany the dissemination of news and commentary, especially in the wake of devastating incidents that impact communities worldwide.

