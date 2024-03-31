Media reports French spies wanting Olympics opening ceremony cancelled

(MENAFN) Concerns over security have prompted French intelligence services to recommend canceling the extravagant opening ceremony planned for the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to reports from Europe1 citing insider sources. Originally scheduled for July 26, the ceremony was set to feature a lavish boat parade of athletes along the River Seine, with tens of thousands of spectators lining the banks to witness the spectacle. However, the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE) has expressed apprehensions about the event's scale and the potential safety risks it poses in light of possible terrorist threats.



With the current plan deemed too risky, discussions have ensued about implementing a contingency plan, referred to as "plan B," which was first hinted at by French President Emmanuel Macron in December. While specifics of the alternative plan remain undisclosed, speculation suggests potential alterations such as scaling down the venue or relocating the athletes' parade to an indoor setting. The reassessment of security measures comes in the wake of a recent terrorist attack in Russia, where gunmen stormed a concert venue near Moscow, resulting in over 140 fatalities and numerous injuries. The assailants, identified as Tajik nationals, were swiftly apprehended following the attack, prompting heightened vigilance among French security services regarding the safety of the upcoming Olympics.

