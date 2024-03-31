Central Bank of Russia reveals drop in external debt, extends restrictions on remittances abroad

(MENAFN) In its annual report released on Friday, the Central Bank of Russia revealed a significant decrease in the country's external debt, indicating a decline of approximately USD68.2 billion or 17.7 percent, bringing the total to USD316.8 billion for the year 2023. This reduction marks a notable shift in Russia's financial landscape, reflecting efforts to manage and mitigate external liabilities.



Furthermore, the report highlighted a decrease in the number of credit institutions involving non-residents, dropping from 108 to 96 institutions over the course of the year. This trend suggests a potential tightening of regulations or shifts in foreign investment patterns within the Russian banking sector, influencing the participation of non-resident entities.



In a related development, the Russian Central Bank announced the extension of restrictions on fund transfers abroad for an additional six months. Until September 30, 2024, Russian citizens and non-residents from designated "friendly countries" will be subject to limits on transferring funds abroad, capped at one million dollars or its equivalent in other foreign currencies per month to any foreign bank accounts. This measure aims to regulate capital outflows and maintain stability in the foreign exchange market.



However, individuals from countries categorized as "unfriendly," along with non-resident legal entities from such nations, will continue to face restrictions on transferring funds abroad. This targeted approach underscores Russia's ongoing efforts to manage cross-border financial flows in alignment with geopolitical considerations and national economic priorities.



The extension of these restrictions underscores the Central Bank's commitment to implementing measures aimed at safeguarding Russia's financial stability and managing external economic risks. As geopolitical dynamics continue to shape the global financial landscape, such regulatory interventions play a crucial role in balancing domestic economic objectives with broader strategic considerations.

