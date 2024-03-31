Polish Premier claims Europe entering ‘pre-war era’

(MENAFN) In a candid interview with European media outlets, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivered a sobering assessment of the current geopolitical climate, asserting that Europe has entered a "pre-war era" where the possibility of conflict cannot be dismissed. Tusk's remarks come amidst growing concerns over the potential for military escalation between Russia and NATO, with recent rhetoric from Western politicians heightening anxieties. Tusk emphasized that while he does not wish to incite fear, the reality of war must be acknowledged, stressing that it is not a relic of the past but a present threat that has been unfolding for over two years.



Addressing the urgency of the situation, Tusk underscored the need for the West to provide crucial support to Ukraine in its defense efforts. He emphasized that the coming years will be pivotal in determining the course of European security, warning that failure to bolster Ukraine's defenses could have far-reaching consequences for the region's stability. Tusk urged for decisive action, stating that Europe must prepare for the possibility of conflict and take proactive measures to safeguard its interests.



Furthermore, Tusk advocated for greater autonomy and self-reliance in defense matters, calling for the European Union to reduce its dependence on NATO and strengthen its own defense capabilities. He emphasized the importance of nurturing transatlantic ties while asserting Europe's sovereignty in defense affairs. Tusk's remarks reflect a sense of urgency and determination to confront the challenges facing Europe in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.

