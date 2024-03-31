Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA)

1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law approving the 1960 International Convention for Safety at Sea.

1974 -- Kuwait Environment Protection Society is established, with Dr. Abdulrazzag Al-Adwani named its chairperson.

1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issues a decree forming the supreme housing council chaired by the prime minister.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah lays the corner stone of Al-Gurain housing venture.

1997 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) inaugurates its new headquarters in Al-Shuwaikh district.

2003 -- Kuwait inaugurates a project to supply drinking water to the Iraqi border town of Umm Gasr, with a capacity of one million liters per day.

2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the third international conference of donors for Syria.

2020 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company receives the petroleum derivatives tanker Al-Yamama from the Korean company Hyundai.

2022 -- A huge fire at the popular market Al-Mubarkiya scorches scores of stores and injures 14 people.