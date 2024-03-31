Telegram takes measures to curb terrorism-linked content

(MENAFN) In response to recent incidents involving the dissemination of terrorism-related content on its platform, Telegram has announced proactive measures to curb such activities. Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular messenger app, addressed concerns over users spreading calls to commit acts of terrorism, emphasizing Telegram's commitment to combating such behavior.



Durov revealed that Russian-speaking Telegram users had been targeted with anonymous messages urging them to engage in acts of terrorism. Upon receiving complaints, Telegram swiftly intervened, implementing measures to prevent the dissemination of such content. Tens of thousands of attempts to send these messages were halted, and thousands of users were permanently banned from the platform as a result.



To further address the issue, Telegram plans to introduce technological barriers to limit the spread of terrorism-related content in the future. Starting next week, users in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine will have the option to control who can send them private messages. Additionally, Telegram will leverage AI-related mechanisms to expedite the processing of complaints related to such content.



The crackdown on terrorism-related spam comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny following a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, which claimed numerous lives. President Vladimir Putin identified the perpetrators as "radicalized Islamists," shedding light on the role of online communication platforms in facilitating such activities. Law enforcement sources indicated that the organizers of the attack allegedly utilized a Telegram group, purportedly linked to an Afghanistan-based splinter organization of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), to coordinate their actions.



Telegram's proactive stance underscores the platform's commitment to preventing the spread of harmful content and protecting its user base from extremist influences. By implementing robust measures and leveraging technology, Telegram aims to create a safer online environment while upholding its principles of privacy and free expression.

