Ramadan Rituals Inspire Visual Arts: Qatari Artists, Photographers

Doha: The atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan serves as a source of inspiration for Qatari artists, including visual artists and photographers, due to the blending of spiritual dimensions and social heritage in people's relationship with their religion and daily lives.

Qatari creatives celebrate the aesthetics of heritage and cultural identity in their artistic works, drawing inspiration from various dimensions of tradition. They present these ideas in different artistic formats and diverse styles in photography, sculpture, composition, and graphics.

Prominent photographers and visual artists highlighted the inspirational aspects of Ramadan rituals in their artistic experiences.

Renowned visual artist Hassan Al Mulla emphasized that the environment, nature, traditional architecture, and places, with their markets, have always been a constant source of artistic inspiration for him. He noted that cultural and social heritage, with its stories and lifestyle in the past, provided him with a rich reservoir of visions and projects embodied in his paintings, distinguishing his artistic works and persona as an artist.

Jassim Al Muhannadi, an award-winning photographer, affirmed that visual arts in general, and photography in particular, have creatively contributed to documenting elements of national identity, cultural heritage, and contemporary Qatari renaissance in its various dimensions. Additionally, they have captured aspects of daily life, religious occasions, and festivals, including the rituals and religious ceremonies of the holy month of Ramadan, along with the social atmospheres associated with it.