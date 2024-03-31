Al Maha Aims To End Stereotypes Against People With Down Syndrome

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To commemorate World Down Syndrome Day 2024, Al Maha Specialized Pediatric Care Center, Al Wakra Hospital at Hamad Medical Corporation has raised awareness among the public to connect with individuals affected by Down Syndrome to promote their optimal quality of life and protect their rights.

Educational and awareness leaflets, posters, and roll-ups about Down syndrome were on display in the awareness booths at the lobby of Al Maha Specialized Pediatric Care Center and the child development center to raise awareness of the condition among hospital visitors.

Down syndrome (or Trisomy 21) is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are“packages” of genes in the body. They determine how a baby's body forms and functions as it grows. According to WHO, the estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1000 to 1 in 1100 live births. Down syndrome usually causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical difficulties and associated medical issues.

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD), March 21, is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. The date for WDSD being the 21st day of March, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome. On 21 March each year, the Down syndrome community creates a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of people with Down syndrome.

Dr. Ammar Abou Shaheen, Deputy Head of the Child Development Services, explains that the theme for this year's WDSD is“End the Stereotypes” aiming to advocate for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of people with Down syndrome.